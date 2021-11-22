ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-vs-2 matchup delays AP women's basketball poll a day

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Wrier
The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll will be delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut.

The championship game of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament will take place at approximately the same time the AP Top 25 is released each Monday. The AP decided to hold the poll one day so it will reflect the outcome – only the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.

“Due to the timing of this 1 versus-2 matchup it made sense to hold the release of the poll this week,” said Barry Bedlan, AP's Global Director of Text and New Markets Products.

The only other time also involved UConn. The second-ranked Huskies were playing No. 1 Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1995 — in the first meeting of their storied rivalry. The Huskies pulled off the upset victory and moved to No. 1 for the first time in school history as the poll was also held until the next day.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma remembers how big a deal it was that the poll was held years ago and understands why it's happening again.

“It's fun for the fans, the players, everybody,” he said.

This will be the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The No. 1 team holds a 37-23 advantage in the matchup. The last meeting of the top two teams was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team in that game as well and won 63-59 in overtime.

UConn has been involved in 25 of the 1-vs-2 games and has gone 22-3 in those contests, winning the last nine.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

The Post and Courier

Gamecocks a unanimous No. 1 in AP women's poll after trashing UConn

COLUMBIA — As if there was any doubt?. South Carolina is the unanimous top-ranked team in the country after destroying Connecticut 73-57 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Nov. 22. The Associated Press Women's Top 25, held a day for just the second time in 46 years in order to accommodate the No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, again crowned USC No. 1 a day after the game.
COLUMBIA, SC
testudotimes.com

Game thread: No. 2 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7 Stanford

No. 2 Maryland women’s is set to play its second and final matchup in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship on Saturday against the No. 7 Stanford at 3 p.m. The Terps are coming off their first loss the season in which they dropped a game to No. 5 NC State on Thursday. Maryland’s usual rotational depth is lacking right now as junior guard Diamond Miller is considered day-to-day with a knee injury and junior guard/forward Faith Masonious along with graduate guard Katie Benzan did not travel with the team due to illness.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The State

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 1

It’s too easy to overreact to early losses. It’s OK to overreact to early wins. Those are the rules for the first real AP ballot of the season. The preseason rankings still hold sway here, because one or two games usually isn’t enough information to tell us we were dramatically wrong about a team — usually — but a win over a quality opponent may tell us a team’s ceiling is higher than we thought.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Michigan women's hoops (2-0) knocked down a bit in latest AP poll

The Michigan women's basketball team hasn't lost a game, but it lost its spot in the rankings. The Wolverines (2-0) dropped two spots, to No. 13 from No. 11, in the latest Associated Press rankings, which were released Monday. Michigan opened with an overtime win over IUPUI, then easily beat...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan slides into top 5 in latest AP men’s basketball poll

Michigan took care of business in college basketball’s opening week, unlike a couple of other top-ranked teams, and moved up in Monday’s Associated Press men’s poll as a result. The Wolverines rose two spots to No. 4. They went 2-0 last week, beating Buffalo at home 88-76 on Tuesday and...
MICHIGAN STATE
