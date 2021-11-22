ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Highlights: Cold shooting haunts Youngstown State in loss to Niagara

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team dropped their second game in as many days Sunday, falling to Niagara 58-53 at the Beeghly Center.

YSU was just 19 of 57 from the field (33%) in the game.

The Purple Eagles held the Penguins to just 20 points in the first half.

Despite the poor shooting, YSU had their chances down the stretch, leveling the game at 47 with just under three minutes to go.

But Niagara went on a 11-6 run to take the lead and gain the win.

Youngstown State falls to 2-3 on the year.

