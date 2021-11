Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have an opportunity to play Thursday versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, per Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones. Lamb entered the league's concussion protocol after exiting late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones said Lamb is "doing really well" and expressed optimism that the Cowboys will have their leading receiver on Thanksgiving. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said earlier that it "looks like" Lamb will miss the Week 12 game, so this will be a situation to monitor throughout the week. Amari Cooper (COVID) will not be eligible to return until Week 13. Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson could be the Cowboys' top two wideouts on Thursday, with Dalton Schultz also potentially in line for a larger role.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO