Warm and sunny Monday; cooler with mountain snow Wednesday

By Travis Michels
DENVER (KDVR) — High pressure across Colorado will keep the skies clear Sunday night and into the start of the workweek.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will be a few degrees above average. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be near the mid-60s.

A system will push in on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and chances for snow. The chance for measurable snow in Denver is 30%, but the mountains and south of the city along the Palmer Divide will see snow during the day.

Thanksgiving day looks to be dry and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s. The weekend will be pleasant with temperatures near 60 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

