Ravens' Latavius Murray: Logs 10 carries in return

Freeman lined up as the Ravens' starting running back during warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Baltimore hasn't officially announced Freeman as its starter, but he looks as though he'll get the first snap out of the backfield over Latavius Murray, who had been starting before missing the previous three contests with an ankle sprain. Though Murray is active for Sunday's contest, he was averaging a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry prior to suffering the injury, so Baltimore may not be incentivized to move him back into a lead role out of the backfield. Freeman was more productive (4.7 yards per carry, two touchdowns) over the three games while Murray was out, so he could headline what may be a timeshare arrangement.
