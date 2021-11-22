ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Latavius Murray: Logs 10 carries in return

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Murray (ankle) rushed 10 times for 32 yards and brought in both targets for one yard in the Ravens' 16-13 win...

www.cbssports.com

defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

The Ravens survived another ragged offensive performance thanks to a heroic effort from their defense in a 16-10 win over the Browns. Here are five things we learned Sunday night. An undermanned Ravens defense delivered its most heroic performance of the season. The Browns brought the league’s No. 1 rushing attack to Baltimore, bolstered by the return of third-down wiz Kareem Hunt. The Ravens ...
CBS Sports

Ravens' Sammy Watkins: One catch in return

Watkins caught one of three targets for seven yards against the Dolphins. This was Watkins' first game action since Week 5 as he made his return from a thigh injury. He played just one-third of the offensive snaps and drew only three targets. His playing time should increase as he gets closer to full health, but the sudden arrival of Rashod Bateman could make targets harder to come by for the veteran. The Ravens travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Bears' Eddie Jackson: Could return against Ravens

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he's "hoping" Jackson (hamstring) will be able to return Sunday against the Ravens, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Jackson was inactive for the Bears' loss to the Steelers due to his hamstring injury but has a chance to return following the team's Week 10 bye. The safety was held out of practice ahead of Week 9, so he'll presumably have to return to practice this week if he hopes to play against Baltimore.
Field Level Media

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice after illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday after missing two days with a non-COVID illness. Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman were also out on the practice field. Both were absent from Thursday’s session and Brown also missed Wednesday’s workouts due to a thigh injury. Jackson is...
FanSided

Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James could be eyeing a return very soon

When the Baltimore Ravens signed Ja’Wuan James back in June, the initial belief was that he would be sidelined for the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles a month earlier. However, head coach John Harbaugh remained persistent in his belief that James could return at some point this season.
russellstreetreport.com

Stock Report: Backups & Linebackers Carry Ravens to Victory

The story of the game is QB2, who found out he would be making his first career start early Sunday morning after getting a text from QB1 telling him to “go do your thing.” Tyler Huntley didn’t light up the scoreboard or fill up the stat sheet — his 219 yards and no touchdowns won’t stand out in a box score — but he did enough to win the game which is really all you can ask of your backup signal caller, especially with this top receiver Marquise Brown out with injury. I thought he sometimes held on to the ball for too long, ran into some sacks and was inaccurate at times, but now’s not the time to nitpick. He wasn’t scared to take shots downfield, he ran well, and he showed big time poise leading the game-winning drive.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Devonta Freeman: Could work ahead of Murray

Freeman lined up as the Ravens' starting running back during warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Baltimore hasn't officially announced Freeman as its starter, but he looks as though he'll get the first snap out of the backfield over Latavius Murray, who had been starting before missing the previous three contests with an ankle sprain. Though Murray is active for Sunday's contest, he was averaging a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry prior to suffering the injury, so Baltimore may not be incentivized to move him back into a lead role out of the backfield. Freeman was more productive (4.7 yards per carry, two touchdowns) over the three games while Murray was out, so he could headline what may be a timeshare arrangement.
abc17news.com

Browns’ Hunt, Conklin return to practice, could face Ravens

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt and All-Pro starting right tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return from injured reserve and could play in this week’s AFC North showdown against Baltimore. Both will practice Wednesday. Hunt has missed five games with a calf injury, depriving the Browns of one of their top playmakers. Cleveland scored 17 points or fewer in four of the five game Hunt missed. Conklin sat out of the past three games with an elbow injury. His replacement, Blake Hance, has struggled. The return of Hunt and Conklin could be a big boost for the Browns, who will play the division-leading Ravens twice in three weeks.
Yardbarker

Ravens Cornerbacks: Averett Could Return, Harbaugh Defends Westry

Shortly after the Ravens beat the Chicago Bears in Week 11, Baltimore cornerback Chris Westry was still downcast in the locker room. Chicago wide receiver Marquise Goodwin had beaten Westry on a double move and caught a 49-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with under two minutes left. The Ravens responded on the next drive with a 3-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman that provided the 16-13 win.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to return to practice on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) is expected to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson will practice on Wednesday, according to John Harbaugh. A Wednesday return would put Jackson on track to return to action in Week 12 after sitting out Week 11's win over the Chicago Bears. However, Jackson also returned to practice last week before a late-week setback ruled him out on Sunday. Keep an eye on his practice participation this week, but for now, all signs point to a return against the Browns on Sunday Night Football.
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is a superstar under constant scrutiny. It’s only natural. | COMMENTARY

There is always drama surrounding Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It’s the nature of the position, especially when you’re the face of the organization and an NFL Most Valuable Player candidate. When he missed practices last week because he was battling chills and fatigue, the question was will Jackson play against the Chicago Bears? He didn’t. This week, the question is will Jackson be 100% ...
