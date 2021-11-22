Ravens' Latavius Murray: Logs 10 carries in return

The story of the game is QB2, who found out he would be making his first career start early Sunday morning after getting a text from QB1 telling him to “go do your thing.” Tyler Huntley didn’t light up the scoreboard or fill up the stat sheet — his 219 yards and no touchdowns won’t stand out in a box score — but he did enough to win the game which is really all you can ask of your backup signal caller, especially with this top receiver Marquise Brown out with injury. I thought he sometimes held on to the ball for too long, ran into some sacks and was inaccurate at times, but now’s not the time to nitpick. He wasn’t scared to take shots downfield, he ran well, and he showed big time poise leading the game-winning drive.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO