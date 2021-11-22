ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Healthy scratch Sunday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

McFarland (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Teresa...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Najee Harris
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Shared Interesting Detail On Ben Roethlisberger

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Former All-Pro Shawne Merriman tried to recruit Bill Cowher to coach Chargers, praises T.J. Watt, Najee Harris

As the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, we’re doing something different for this edition of “First Call.”. Former Chargers pass-rusher Shawne Merriman joined me for Friday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. The three-time All-Pro connected with us to preview Steelers-Chargers and to promote his “Lights Out Xtreme Fighting” platform.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger gets real on Pittsburgh’s playoff odds

After back-to-back winless results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now on the outside looking in with the chaotic AFC playoff picture. The Steelers currently hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC. If the season were to end today, they would miss out on playing playoff football in January for the third time in the last four seasons, while their AFC North rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals would each clinch playoff berths.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Highsmith notched 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Lions. Highsmith recorded a season-high 11 tackles Sunday, but he only has 39 total tackles through eight appearances this season. The second-year linebacker likely isn't a viable IDP option in standard leagues.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' J.C. Hassenauer: Won't return Sunday

Hassenauer won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a shoulder injury. Hassenauer exited Sunday's matchup in the first half, and the severity of his injury isn't yet clear. Since Kevin Dotson (ankle) is on injured reserve, B.J. Finney could see additional playing time on the offensive line.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four Pittsburgh Steelers out for Sunday Night Football

PITTSBURGH — While questions remain at quarterback for the Steelers, they officially know they will be without several starters when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night on WPXI. The Steelers on Friday ruled TJ Watt, Joe Haden, Kevin Doton and Isaiah Loudermilk out for Sunday’s game...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

A loss Sunday night could put the Steelers into a tailspin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team having gone through some emotional turbulence over the past few weeks. They barely squeaked out a victory over the Chicago Bears, and then tied the Detroit Lions. Now they are traveling across the country to face a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team and they are doing it without half of their roster. On paper everything is adding up for a historic collapse for an organization built on structure and stability. But like with anything in pro sports, everything can't always be sunshine and rainbows forever. At some point you have to take a step back in order to launch forward again.
NFL

