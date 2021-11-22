Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Healthy scratch Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team having gone through some emotional turbulence over the past few weeks. They barely squeaked out a victory over the Chicago Bears, and then tied the Detroit Lions. Now they are traveling across the country to face a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team and they are doing it without half of their roster. On paper everything is adding up for a historic collapse for an organization built on structure and stability. But like with anything in pro sports, everything can't always be sunshine and rainbows forever. At some point you have to take a step back in order to launch forward again.
