Eagle Mountain, UT

Residents Horrified as Developer Destroys Owl Habitat While City Looks On

By Mike Kieffer
i84005
 8 days ago
One thing is for sure, the residents of Eagle Mountain like their rural feel as well as the wildlife that they share Eagle Mountain with. Over last last week or so, residents like Dayna Koch looked on in horror as the Developer for Flagship Homes (Peter Evans) destroys owl habitat and...

LoLo Fa Sho Sho
7d ago

Albeit, this is very sad, does she really think her own home out there didn't unravel some other animals habitat?? Where were these so-called habitat protectors when they started construction out there in the first place?? Come on y'all. Common sense!

i84005

Eagle Mountain – Environmental Compliance Officer

During the 2021 Mayor Election race, Mayor Westmoreland during the race made the following statement. “Over the last 4 Years, Established a Health and Safety Compliance Department.” I had not heard of this new department that was created, so I asked the Mayor for some additional details. He put me in contact with Dwight Payne, the staff member that was hired in 2018 to oversee Environmental Compliance.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
i84005

Lessons Learned from a First-time Candidate

Jason Allen, a resident of Eagle Mountain, put his hat in the ring for City Council during the 2021 election cycle. Jason was in the race for one of the two City Council seats that were up for election. I asked him to write this article so that others who wish to run for elected office can learn from his experience. Here he gives a list of five lessons he learned during the election cycle. Jason, thanks for taking the time to write this, as well as your willingness to put yourself out there and run for City Council.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
i84005

Eagle Mountain City Responds To Owl Habitat Destruction

Eagle Mountain City has responded to the article that was written about the destruction of the owl habitat in and along the Tickville wash. Tyler Maffitt, the Eagle Mountain Communications Manager released the following on 11/22/2021. Eagle Mountain City. STATEMENT. Contact: Tyler Maffitt, Communications Manager. Eagle Mountain City continues efforts...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
i84005

Eagle Mountain Candidate Contribution Database

Running for office in Eagle Mountain also comes with several responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is campaign finance reporting. And as part of that reporting candidates are required to file a finance statement with the City Clerk by specific dates. What is a contribution?. Receiving of money or non-monetary contributions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Eagle Mountain, UT
i84005

Big-O-Tires Coming To Eagle Mountain

The Eagle Mountain planning commission will be meeting on 11/9/2021 to discuss several items. One of those items is the discussion and public hearing for a Big-O-Tire facility along Pony Express. “The Big O Tires story begins back in 1962, just as America’s new love affair with the automobile was hitting high gear. The market for replacement tires was exploding, and independent tire dealers found themselves struggling to compete in the face of low prices offered by major tire manufacturers’ own company stores. Big O’s founding fathers were a handful of progressive independent tire dealers who decided to band together to form a tire-buying cooperative so that they could secure volume pricing and keep their customers happy. Their concept worked. In the years that followed, the Big O Tires co-op evolved into a full-fledged franchise as it continued to find innovative ways to harness the power of the collective to benefit independent dealerships and their customers.” [SOURCE]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
i84005

i84005

Eagle Mountain, UT
News related to Eagle Mountain, including lifestyle and iNISIDER news.

 https://i84005.com

