Residents Horrified as Developer Destroys Owl Habitat While City Looks On

The Eagle Mountain planning commission will be meeting on 11/9/2021 to discuss several items. One of those items is the discussion and public hearing for a Big-O-Tire facility along Pony Express. “The Big O Tires story begins back in 1962, just as America’s new love affair with the automobile was hitting high gear. The market for replacement tires was exploding, and independent tire dealers found themselves struggling to compete in the face of low prices offered by major tire manufacturers’ own company stores. Big O’s founding fathers were a handful of progressive independent tire dealers who decided to band together to form a tire-buying cooperative so that they could secure volume pricing and keep their customers happy. Their concept worked. In the years that followed, the Big O Tires co-op evolved into a full-fledged franchise as it continued to find innovative ways to harness the power of the collective to benefit independent dealerships and their customers.” [SOURCE]

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 22 DAYS AGO