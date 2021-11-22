ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is the S&P 500 All You Need to Retire a Millionaire?

koamnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become so popular over the past decade. They offer investors the ability to invest in wide swaths of the market in one portfolio that can be traded like an individual stock. For the investor who doesn’t have the time, resources, or inclination to...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Seeking Alpha

Jefferies analyzes all S&P sectors for 2022: Sector Watch

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is not cheap and will see a modest return in 2022, rising to 5,000 by year end, Jefferies' global strategy team says. "The large cap FAANG+M still trade on aggressive multiples, however, the S&P 500 ex-FAANG+M trades on a PEG ratio close to one times," equity strategist Sean Darby and quant strategist Kenneth Chan write. "We expect yields to move up putting a cap on valuations."
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
koamnewsnow.com

The Most Important Retirement Table You’ll Ever See

Financial fears tend to top many people’s list of worries about retirement. There’s a good reason for that. In retirement, your earned income goes away, and you’re forced to rely on your investments, Social Security, and any pension you might have in order to make ends meet. Those worries are...
cryptopolitan.com

NFT Stocks: All You Need to Know

There is a process of evolution going on in businesses. Various significant changes have altered the shape of businesses and how they are conducted. Among the newer trends in the broader stock market are NFT stocks that challenge the traditional marketplace’s existence because of the benefits NFTs offer. The result...
simplifyingthemarket.com

Retirement May Be Changing What You Need in a Home

The past year and a half brought about significant life changes for many of us. For some, it meant entering retirement earlier than expected. Recent data shows more people retired this year than anticipated. According to the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, 2021 saw a retirement boom:. “At least...
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
koamnewsnow.com

3 Key Decisions That Could Leave You Richer in Retirement

In the course of your retirement planning, you’ll be faced with a number of important decisions that may be tough to navigate. But it’s essential that you give them a lot of thought. These three choices, in particular, have the potential to shape your retirement for the better. But if...
MarketWatch

Hertz stock surges after new $2 billion repurchase program launched, effective immediately

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. surged 6.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the car rental company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $2.0 billion. The company said the new program, which is effective immediately and has not time limit, includes the $200 million remaining in the previous program. The program represents nearly 18% of the company's market capitalization of $11.30 billion as of Friday's close. "The repurchase program allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases," the company said in a statement. Hertz's stock moved its listing to the Nasdaq as of Nov. 9, after trading over the counter since the company emerged from bankruptcy. Hertz's stock has dropped 23.1% over the past month while shares of rival Avis Budget Group Inc. have soared 66.7% and the S&P 500 has inched 0.2% lower.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
