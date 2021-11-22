Multiple deaths and injuries after car plows through Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured, including children, after a car plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin , Sunday evening, prompting police to fire at the speeding vehicle.

The city acknowledged on Twitter that the numbers could change as more information becomes available.

The shocking scene unfolded around 4:30 p.m. local time. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson confirmed that an officer fired at the vehicle and that a suspect was in custody in what he called "a very fluid investigation."

"It is unknown at this time whether this incident has a nexus to terrorism,” he said.

The incident took place just 50 miles north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday in the shooting deaths of two men in a trial that drew national attention.

Angelito Tenorio told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel he had just finished marching in the parade with his family and friends when the car sped through the parade route.

"As we were walking back in between the buildings ... we saw an SUV crossover just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who [were] struck by the vehicle," Tenorio said. "And then ... we saw people running away or stopping, crying, and ... there are people on the ground who looked like they'd been hit by the vehicle."

Videos posted on social media showed a red SUV crossover running over barriers and speeding onto the road where the parade was taking place.

Fox News 6 Milwaukee reporter Sam Kraemer spoke with a man on the scene who told him that "most of his family are in the hospital," following the incident.

WISN12 News reported that a group called "The Dancing Grannies" were among those struck by the car, with several members injured. Members of a marching band were also reportedly struck.

Police said 11 adults and 12 children were taken to six area hospitals.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow called for the community to come together in the wake of the horrific incident.

"Please pray for our community tonight after the horrific events at the Waukesha Christmas Parade," Farrow tweeted.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Waukesha police who did not respond.

