CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A hard-fought battle from beginning to end went in favor of the home team Tuesday evening, as the Tennessee Tech men's basketball team fell to in-state rival Chattanooga at McKenzie Arena, 69-62. A defensive war from the opening tip, both sides traded blows over the opening stanza, with the Golden Eagles riding a relatively hot start to open as large as a six-point advantage halfway through the first 20 minutes of action. The Moc defense tightened its hold to close out the period, limiting the purple and gold to 43.3 percent shooting for the half.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO