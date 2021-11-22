ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra points: Five more thoughts as the Dolphins’ win streak hits three games after beating Jets

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the win streak is now at three games. It wasn’t pretty early, but the Miami Dolphins figured things out in the second half en route to a 24-14 road win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins are now 4-7 on the season...

Comments / 0

