Extra points: Five more thoughts as the Dolphins’ win streak hits three games after beating Jets

The Miami Dolphins did what was needed on Sunday. They beat the Jets, 24-17, to run their win streak to three games and buy some hope for a strong finish. 1. Player of the game: Tua Tagovailoa. He did everything asked. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards a touchdown and an interception. He wasn’t great. He wasn’t asked to be more than efficiently good. And he came through on the road. The one way the Dolphins lose to the downtrodden Jets is if Tua makes mistakes. He stepped into a throw and hit a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown after Jets rookie Isaiah Dunn blew coverage. OK, it was slightly underthrown if you want style points. But Tua later hung in against a rush and made a good throw and what proved to be the winning touchdown, a 5-yarder to Myles Gaskin over the middle. True, this was the Jets, who have the worst scoring defense in the league (allowing 32.9 points a game entering Sunday). And Tua threw a bad pass for an interception to set up the Jets’ first touchdown. But, for the most part, he did what he was asked to do and did it well.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO