UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is looking for a fight and he is hoping he doesn’t need a YouTube show to find one. He has been rumored to be matched up with Darren Till, which would be a fantastic matchup, but it appears that Strickland has no interest in that matchup. He was supposed to make a return at UFC 268 but sadly his opponent, the former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold was forced out due to injury and no one was able to fill in. He had some decent momentum after the Uriah Hall stoppage earlier this year but it seems he may be losing that at this point.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO