Forecast for the hunters – we’ve seen far worse!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve certainly seen worse weather on the first day of gun buck season in the Mountain State than this year!

We’ll have some patchy drizzle possible for the first hour or two of sunlight, but once we hit mid-morning, we’re looking at clearing conditions.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s for the majority of the day despite the sunshine – a cold northwesterly flow will continue to usher in cold air.

That will make for a cold Monday night, as temperatures drop into the low 20s, followed by a cold Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30s despite plenty of sunshine!

Best of luck to all of the hunters out there!

