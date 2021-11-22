ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

London Knights: The UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Knights are the UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team. Formed in 2000, the team was originally...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 7

Mr. Hand
8d ago

Cant just play basketball...its gotta be gay basketball. Why do gay folks have to make EVERYTHING about sex? You're playing basketball...it shouldnt matter who your teammate sleeps with.

Reply(1)
3
