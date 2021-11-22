London Knights: The UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team

Around the World in 80 Days, the upcoming series adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel starring David Tennant, will be returning for a second season. Producers Slim Film + Television and Federation Entertainment confirmed the news, also announcing that they teaming on another adaptation of a Verne classic, Journey to the Centre of the Earth. Both series will be produced by Simon Crawford Collins for Slim Film + Television and Lionel Uzan for Federation, with Ashley Pharoah showrunning. The first season of Around The World In 80 Days, also starring Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch, is set to launch in January on BBC One...

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO