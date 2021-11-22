London Knights: The UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team
The London Knights are the UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team. Formed in 2000, the team was originally...www.bbc.com
The London Knights are the UK’s only competitive gay men's basketball team. Formed in 2000, the team was originally...www.bbc.com
Cant just play basketball...its gotta be gay basketball. Why do gay folks have to make EVERYTHING about sex? You're playing basketball...it shouldnt matter who your teammate sleeps with.
Comments / 7