Police remind residents to test Carbon Monoxide alarms

MIAMI VALLEY — November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month and the Washington Twp. Police Department wants residents to make a point to test their carbon monoxide alarms.

Due to carbon monoxide being odorless, colorless, and otherwise undetectable to human senses, police urged the importance of testing carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they work properly.

Police said it is important for residents to have working carbon monoxide alarms on every level of their homes.

Carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly, according to police.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 400 people in the U.S. die from carbon monoxide poising each year. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poising include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

News Center 7 previously reported that the CDC recommends changing the battery in carbon monoxide alarms when the time changes at daylight saving time.

