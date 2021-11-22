ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Boyle on Campbell's Play-Calling: 'Whatever He Calls, It's Gonna Be Great'

By Christian Booher
 8 days ago

Growth has been a theme throughout the 2021 season for the Detroit Lions. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, this was amplified.

With starting quarterback Jared Goff sidelined with an oblique injury, the Lions were forced to turn to backup Tim Boyle. It was the first career start for the 27-year-old, who finished 15-for-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions.

The Lions had a tough afternoon offensively, and ultimately lost to the Browns, 13-10.

“I’ve been in the NFL for four years now. I’m not a rookie,” Boyle said. “It’s my first start, but I’ve been around it, so I appreciate it. But, when you’re in there for a full four quarters, it gives you a new appreciation. But, ultimately, they called my number to come play well, and I didn’t do well enough, which is the unfortunate part. But, good learning experience. I’m gonna bank all those reps and be better for it.”

He completed his first pass of the afternoon, a quick play-action pass to tight end Brock Wright. On his second possession, however, he threw his first interception on a choice route intended for running back D’Andre Swift.

On the play, Boyle was expecting his running back to sit in the open spot. However, Swift opted to cut inside. As a result, the quarterback threw behind him, and was promptly picked off.

“A good learning experience for me,” Boyle said. “I have to be more patient with him. I could’ve taken a little longer to see the route develop. I think, ultimately, he made the right decision. That’s why I’m a little bummed about it. Yeah, just miscommunication, and (it) ultimately falls on me.”

It was a struggle all afternoon to get the passing game going, as his longest pass went for just 24 yards. The second interception came on a deep throw intended for newly acquired Josh Reynolds, which was picked off by Denzel Ward.

“Throwing up a 50-50 ball, expecting Josh to go make the play,” Boyle said. “But, stuff like that happens sometimes. A good corner who gets paid a lot of money steps in front of the ball. Another learning experience I think for the both of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdQ92_0d3UsbDz00
© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZP7S_0d3UsbDz00
Scott Galvin, USA TODAY Sports

Conservative play-calling

Head coach Dan Campbell was conservative with his play-calling, opting for short passes instead of airing the ball out.

“It’s not up to me,” Boyle said. “Whatever he calls, it’s gonna be great. It’s up to us to execute what he calls, and we all trust him. He’s an awesome head coach, and we love playing for him. We love fighting for him, because he fights for us. He really does.”

Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

Despite annual calls for the Lions to be taken off the schedule on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell explains why the Lions are a staple of a national holiday.

Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

Jared Goff has made steady improvements the past two days leading into the Lions' Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Golden Tate posts workout wearing Detroit Lions helmet Tuesday morning.

Despite the passing-game struggles, Boyle was kept on his feet for most of the game. Against one of the best pass rushes in football, Boyle did not take a sack.

Boyle is fresh off injured reserve, where he spent the first 10 weeks of the season after suffering a thumb injury. He practiced for the first time since the preseason last week. Because of this, there’s a lack of chemistry between the first-year Lions quarterback and most of his pass-catching teammates.

“It was my first time playing with all of those guys,” Boyle said. “I got a couple starts in preseason, I don’t think I had a bunch of those guys. First time throwing with Swift this week, first time throwing with T.J. (Hockenson) this week. So, it was just getting the timing down, and we worked through those as the week progressed. But, yeah, I haven’t played football in 10, 11 weeks. Not an excuse at all.”

Leading into the game, Boyle spoke with both Goff and practice-squad quarterback Steven Montez. He and Montez spent Saturday night going over every play, and Goff offered him advice.

“Jared told me early in the week, the first quarter in the first start is kind of a blur, and he was 100 percent right,” Boyle said. “It happened quick. You settle into the game. Overall, good experience, but at the end of the day, didn’t play well enough to win and that falls on me. Lots of room to grow in that department.”

Though it was his first start, Boyle was confident in his abilities. Heading into the game, he held himself to a standard of playing well. With a loss, he feels that standard was not met.

“My expectation is to play well every week,” Boyle said. “That’s my expectation as a player, that’s what the team expects from whoever’s playing quarterback for the Lions and ultimately, the quarterback touches the ball every play. It’s up to us to go get the win.”

All in all, it was an emotional afternoon. As with anyone making their first NFL start, Boyle tried to balance excitement with remaining poised.

“It was kind of a roller coaster at times emotionally,” Boyle said. “You’re amped up, and it’s your first start and you’re away and you’re at a cool place like this, where the fans are gonna be loud and you kind of have that kid-like energy. But, also, at quarterback,, you have to be cool, calm, collected. You have to think clearly. So, all week, it was kind of just a matter of finding the middle ground between the two, and I think I did a good job.”

With the Lions facing a short week to prepare for their Thanksgiving game, Boyle could very well make a second consecutive start.

“With every rep that I get, whether it be a start or I’m out there for a single rep, I’m gonna continue to get better, because I’ve been in the NFL for four years. Before this game, I think I threw four passes. I haven’t had a bulk of experience. With every opportunity I get, I’m gonna continue to get better. I firmly believe that," Boyle said.

Shortest week in football

If he is the signal-caller against the Chicago Bears, it will be a dream-come-true for the Connecticut native.

“Thanksgiving, man, I remember watching Cowboy games and Lions games when I was a little kid,” Boyle said. “Just the fact that I get to partake and just be on the roster of an NFL game on Thanksgiving is just gonna be so special. It’s interesting, because it is the shortest week in football. David Blough always reminds us, ‘Hey, it’s the shortest week in football. We've got to turn it around.’ He’s right, but Thanksgiving is gonna be special, it really will."

