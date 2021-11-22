ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democracy slipping away at record rate, intergovernmental body warns

 8 days ago
A person casts a vote during the election for state governors and local mayors, in Caracas, Venezuela November 21, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A greater number of countries are sliding towards authoritarianism, while the number of established democracies under threat has never been so high, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said on Monday.

Populist politics, the use of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to silence critics, a tendency of countries to mimic the anti-democratic behaviour of others, and disinformation used to divide societies are mainly to blame, the Stockholm-based intergovernmental organisation said in a report.

"More countries than ever are suffering from 'democratic erosion'," IDEA said in its 2021 study on the state of democracy, relying on data compiled since 1975.

"The number of countries undergoing 'democratic backsliding' has never been as high," it said, referring to the regressive turn in areas including checks on government and judicial independence, as well as media freedom and human rights.

Afghanistan, which was taken over by Taliban militants in August after international troops withdrew, is the most dramatic case this year, while Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup marked the collapse of a fragile democracy. Other examples include Mali, which has suffered two coups since 2020, and Tunisia, where the president has dissolved parliament and assumed emergency powers.

Large democracies such as Brazil and the United States have seen presidents question the validity of election results, while India has witnessed the prosecution of groups of people critical of government policies.

Hungary, Poland, Slovenia and Serbia are the European countries with the greatest declines in democracy. Turkey has seen one of the largest declines between 2010 and 2020.

"In fact, 70 per cent of the global population now live either in non-democratic regimes or in democratically backsliding countries," the report said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behaviour by governments. The study said that there was no evidence that authoritarian regimes were better at fighting the pandemic, despite Chinese state media reports to the contrary.

"The pandemic provides additional tools and justification for repressive tactics and silencing of dissent in countries as diverse as Belarus, Cuba, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Venezuela," the report said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Comments

daniel woods
7d ago

good thing we aren't a democracy we at a constitutional republic lol. when enough people get sick of it. it will change. WE THE PEOPLE have all the power constitution was written to protect the people not the gov. this is why our 2nd is so important without it we lose

33
All Right
7d ago

it's been slowly eroded away for decades. Government is getting bigger and more invasive. Taxes and fees are taking away more spending power while the government doesn't believe in budgets. Big Brother really is watching ......all the time.

22
Rudy Gerbracht
7d ago

How about the government telling parents they have input over what's being taught in school? and wanting to call in government because they are domestic terrorists? How about the threat of disease, violence, theft and other crimes being imposed on all thru open borders? How about taking part of our livelihood to forward gender studies in foreign countries. How about Veterans not receiving the care they were promised?

13
Reuters

Reuters

