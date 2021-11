Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is questionable to play Monday against the Orlando Magic. Bogdanovic is in line for a larger role over the next couple months due to De'Andre Hunter's wrist injury, but he may be given Monday off with the Hawks being on a back-to-back and playing their third game in four nights. That would lead to an even larger spike in usage for Kevin Huerter and additional playing time for Cam Reddish. Tip-off on Monday is scheduled for 7:30pm ET in Atlanta.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO