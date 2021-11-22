ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Does NOT Want Scott Disick At Her Wedding

 8 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian is currently in engagement bliss with her fiance Travis Barker. In October, he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. There was champagne and red rose petals in the sand. It sounds like something out of a movie. Except that’s the couple’s life. They’ve been...

Dawn Ruiz
8d ago

She used to be the likable one now I can’t stand her sad when you change just to please your man she’s like a different person and not for the better 🤢

Rafiq M
8d ago

Ok and he shouldn't want to be at " her" wedding even if she did invite him. Send her a card congratulating them and go about his day.

Kellie Clay
8d ago

I wouldn't want my ex boyfriend to be at my wedding either. this is for Kourtney and Travis not the ex...

