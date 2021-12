The Las Vegas Raiders have 30 players entering free agency this offseason, and here are some veteran guys who should not be back with the team in 2022. During a three-game losing streak, the Las Vegas Raiders are inches away from being once again left for dead when it comes to the NFL Playoffs. They have struggled mightily since the bye week, enduring things on and off the field, and with a few more losses, it could be a wrap for the 2021 roster.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO