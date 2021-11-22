City of Canton holds turkey giveaway for community members

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Nearly 200 people received turkeys in Canton on Sunday.

A Better Tomorrow Foundation hosted its second annual turkey giveaway to the public and lines were long. People said they couldn’t find turkeys in their local grocery stores while others were just thankful to prepare for the holiday with loved ones.

“They didn’t have no turkeys the ones they had was so big I couldn’t do nothing with it. It was huge,” said Edward Shields.

“So thankful for my mom that she’s here with me this season she’s been in and out of the hospital sick a little bit and she’s getting better so I am so thankful to have her with me for this Thanksgiving,” said Flemiko Tolliver.

“I’m very very happy I can’t express the glories in this stuff but it’s all about god though because he makes it possible,” said Nevel Pearson.

While many came in their cars that last man came to get his turkey was on a bike. The foundation said they plan to do another giveaway for Christmas.

