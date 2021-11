DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the DI Competition Oversight Committee supported the expanded bracket format of 11 teams for 2022. In the proposal, the top five seeds would receive first round byes, the top four seeds would host and there would be an extra day of rest between the first round and quarterfinals. This is something that women’s hockey and UMD head coach Maura Crowell have been pushing for.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO