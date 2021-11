The 49ers did something Sunday in Jacksonville they haven’t done all season. They put together strong performances in back to back games, throttling the struggling Jaguars 30-10 less than a week after their triumphant victory over the Rams on Monday night. It marks the 49ers’ first winning streak since the first two weeks of the season, when they battled to hang on for victories against the sub-.500 Lions and Eagles in mediocre performances. Those foreshadowed the team’s oncoming struggles, as San Francisco lost five of six games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO