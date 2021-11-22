Dalton sparks Bears before defense breaks down late again

Bears observations: Team finds new ways to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re reading these postgame observations because you opted not to watch the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Ravens, I don’t blame you. Because, well, that game was ugly, except for that one 4th-and-11 hail mary that gave the Bears hope they might finally end their losing streak.. Each team was shorthanded, as Lamar Jackson, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Marquise Brown, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson were all inactive with various injuries and illnesses. Things got even worse when Justin Fields exited the game in the third quarter with an injury to his ribs. Despite having so many stars out, it was a game that the Bears still could have won. They simply couldn’t seal the victory, because of things that have plagued them all season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO