HUNTINGTON — Marshall pulled away from Jackson State over the final 10 minutes and won big, 80-66, on Sunday at Cam Henderson Center. Chase Freeman made two free throws to pull the Tigers to within 57-55 with 10:36 left. From that point, it was all Marshall, which went on a 16-2 run and caused the visitors to miss 11 of its next 12 shots.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO