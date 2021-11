The University of Utah men’s basketball team moved to 3-0 with a resounding victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night in the first game of the Sunshine Slam. The Utes had some rebounding struggles early in the game, which is not something they dealt with in the first two games. They had previously been out-rebounding opponents by significant margins, but in the early going tonight they allowed five offensive rebounds in under five minutes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO