A toddler is in the hospital with critical injuries after a driver struck him while he was riding a scooter in Arlington, Virginia. The 2-year-old boy was riding his scooter down a sidewalk in the Westover Village neighborhood about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver of a black Cadillac came out of an alley and hit the young boy, pinning him underneath the car.

