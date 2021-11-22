ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B stuns viewers with gold mask on AMAs red carpet

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0q5h_0d3Ug11000

Cardi B has bewildered fans after appearing on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards in a solid gold mask.

The singer, who is hosting this year’s event, posed on the red carpet twice as celebrities made their way into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the first instance, Cardi could be seen posing in a black floor-length gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.

However, the singer then changed into her second outfit of the night, and Cardi spoke to reporters in a Schiaparelli off-the-shoulder gown, a gold mask, statement earrings and a black veil ahead of the ceremony.

On Twitter, the look surprised viewers, with many confused by the singer’s mask, while others found the outfit amusing.

“Cardi girl, you look so good,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Cardi B is already a fashion icon.”

The interesting outfit choice also prompted jokes, with one viewer tweeting: “Cardi B took the mask mandate to a different level,” while another joked: “Let’s be real C-3PO did it first.” C-3PO is a humanoid robot character in Star Wars who is covered in gold plating.

While speaking to reporters, Cardi B promised that viewers could expect additional outfit changes.

Comments / 1

Related
Glamour

American Music Awards 2021: The Best-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The American Music Awards 2021 went down Sunday, November 21, and celebrities showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Everyone from Bachelorette Michelle Young to JoJo and AMAs host Cardi B arrived to the show in style. Bold colors, interesting cuts, a hat umbrella (we see you, Billy Porter): The American Music Awards 2021 red carpet was everything you’d want from a celebrity event and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Plating#The Microsoft Theater
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Sparkly, High-Slit Dress At 2021 ACE Awards In NYC

Ciara looked absolutely stunning in a sexy new look on Tuesday, showing off her killer figure in a sparkly, revealing dress in NYC. Ciara, 36, looked more stunning than ever on Tuesday in a taupe-colored, sparkling turtleneck dress. The “Level Up” singer arrived at the ACE Awards in New York City on Nov. 2 in the slinky number which featured long sleeves and a cinched waist, exposing her exquisitely toned legs with a high slit. The dress wrapped around her hips with a sarong-like silhouette, falling to her ankles to show off cinnamon-colored pointed-toe heels.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Stuns in Black Velvet Peekaboo Gown and Strappy Heels at American Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B arrived stylishly at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet roll-out in Los Angeles. The rapper and AMA host wore a floor-length, black velvet Christian Siriano gown on the carpet, accompanied by a simple pair of strappy heels. The form-fitting garment featured a multitude of risque cutouts, including one that traveled up the star’s thigh, showing off the “Up” singer’s curves. The gown was complete with an interesting high neckline and an absence of sleeves, creating shape and depth. The look echoed starlets of the past, giving old Hollywood glamor with a new-aged twist. The elegant dress was embossed with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

JoJo Siwa addresses split from girlfriend Kylie Prew during AMAs red carpet appearance

Entertainer JoJo Siwa opened up about the split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew during an appearance on the AMAs red carpet. Speaking to People, Siwa spoke candidly about how she was finding the experience, following her nine-month relationship with Prew. “It’s been wild, it’s been crazy,” the 19-year-old said. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months, and those nine months were amazing and incredible.”She continued: “One thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both OK... we’re obviously not as close as we used to be, but we’re both OK, and we’re both happy, and that’s all that...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

All of the ‘House of Gucci’ Red Carpet Looks, From Lady Gaga’s Purple Gown to Jared Leto’s Gold Suit

Ahead of its release to the general public, “House of Gucci” has continued a global rollout, holding red carpet premieres in London, New York City and Los Angeles. Considering the film chronicles the ornate world of high fashion, it’s only fitting that “Gucci’s” star-studded cast have brought one bold look after another to each of the film’s preview events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

357K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy