Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Nov. 22-28

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Caden Newhouse celebrates his fourth-quarter interception against Penn Hills during WPIAL Class 5A semifinal action on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.

The WPIAL football playoffs conclude with a two-day holiday feast at Heinz Field this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has exclusive video coverage of the Class A and 2A championships Friday, along with audio coverage of the 3A, 4A and 5A finals Saturday.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small-school and big-school previews of the WPIAL championships and the PIAA quarterfinals, as well as a recap from the weekend of postseason action.

Monday, Nov. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football championship games in 3A, 2A and A on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No broadcasts

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football championship games in 5A and 4A as well as the 6A quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 25

Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, Nov. 26

WPIAL football playoffs – Video Stream Class A Championship Game: Bishop Canevin vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 2 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Championship Game: Serra Catholic vs. Beaver Falls at 5 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, Nov. 27

WPIAL football playoffs – Class 3A Championship Game: North Catholic vs. Central Valley at 12 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio also on WKPL-FM 92.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL football playoffs – Class 4A Championship Game: Aliquippa vs. Belle Vernon at 3 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio also on KDKA-AM 1020, WKPL-FM 92.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL football playoffs – Class 5A Championship Game: Penn-Trafford vs. Moon at 6 p.m. at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio also on KDKA-AM 1020, WHJB-FM 107.1, WKPL-FM 92.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

Sunday, Nov. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday and Saturday’s WPIAL championship games from Heinz Field in Week Thirteen