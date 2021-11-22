ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSFD reports no injuries after basement fire on Galena Drive

By Kate Singh, Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGtW9_0d3TrOuS00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a working fire at 5126 Galena Drive on Monday.

According to a CSFD tweet, the fire started in a basement.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and determine no one had been hurt.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FCSFDPIO%2Fstatus%2F1462561346084605953&widget=Tweet

The fire department has not yet released how the fire started. FOX21 News will update this article when that information becomes available.

