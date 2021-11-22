CSFD reports no injuries after basement fire on Galena Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a working fire at 5126 Galena Drive on Monday.

According to a CSFD tweet, the fire started in a basement.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and determine no one had been hurt.

The fire department has not yet released how the fire started. FOX21 News will update this article when that information becomes available.

