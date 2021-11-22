ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolution Will Host New York City FC In East Semis On November 30

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution still have to wait over a week to play their first playoff match. But at least they now know who they’ll host in the Eastern Conference Semis.

That will be New York City FC, which beat Atlanta United FC in the First Round on Sunday. The Revs will host NYCFC on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30pm at Gillette Stadium.

New York City was the four-seed in the East after going 14-11-9 during the regular season. They lost just one match in October and November, winning three while playing to a pair of draws over the final month.

New England and New York City met three times during the regular season, with the Revs taking two of those three matches. Tommy McNamara led New England to a thrilling 3-2 win at Red Bull Stadium in June, breaking a 2-2 tie with an 88th minute tally. Gustavo Bou and Tajon Buchanan also scored for New England in the victory.

New York City enjoyed a 2-0 win over New England at Yankee Stadium in late August, with Golden Boot winner Valentín Castellanos scoring both goals. Castellanos finished the regular season with 19 goals and eight assists in his 32 matches.

The Revs got revenge a few weeks later with a 2-1 victory at Gillette, with Buchanan netting the game-winner in the 65th minute.

In his three matches against New York City, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner stopped 11 of 16 shots on goal.

“They’re a great side. They play esthetically, like really nice looking soccer,” Turner said of NYCFC to WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche on Sunday. “But we’ve been able to take two games from them this year and hopefully we can do that again. They have the Golden Boot winner at top in Taty Castellanos, a good goalkeeper in Sean Johnson and guys in the midfield that can really make the game tick.

“It’s important that we take care of the ball and defend well as a group because they create a lot of chances throughout games,” added Turner. “Hopefully we keep the ball out of the net and I’m confident that our guys up top will get one or two to get us the win and we’ll move on.”

New England owns home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after winning the franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield, setting a new regular season record with 73 points. The club last played on Nov. 7 when it closed the regular season with a 1-0 loss to Miami in Foxboro.

Get ready for New England’s first postseason match with a special pregame show on TV38 at 6:30pm on Nov. 30!

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Gillette Stadium#New England#Foxboro#Atlanta United Fc#Nycfc#Golden Boot#Wbz Tv
