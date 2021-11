SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk says his aerospace firm is aiming for its Starship rocket to launch its first orbital flight in January. "We're close to our initial orbital launch," Musk said in an address to the Space Studies Board and Board on Physics and Astronomy at the National Academies on Wednesday. "We've done several sub-orbital flights and have been able to land the vehicle successfully," he continued, reiterating, "the first orbital flight, we're hoping to do in January."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO