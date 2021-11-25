Sunny and dry today, but rain tonight and snow possible for Sunday into Monday

It will be sunny and warm today but rain will move in tonight and some snow possible Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEW – DRY, a little warmer today. Highs in the 50s.

WHAT'S NEXT – Showers Friday morning than turning windy and colder. Cold Saturday .. Watching for late rain showers and maybe a wintry mix. Sunday night into Monday - rain and snow showers. There may be snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in some northern regions - the storm track is still changing and is less from yesterday.

FORECAST

HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Sun and Clouds TO PARTLY SUNNY. Warmer. Highs near 53

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing after 11 p.m. Lows 37-42

FRIDAY: Cloudy with morning showers. Rainfall under .25." Partly sunny in the afternoon. Turning windy and colder. Wind Gusts 30 to 35 mph. Highs near 46.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold. Lows 26 to 33.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cold. Breezy at times. Gusts to 30 mph. Highs 42-44

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cold. Lows 25 to 30.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly cloudy. Late afternoon rain showers. Highs 43 to 45.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, may mix and change to snow. Lows 30 to 32. Some snow accumulation in the northern regions.

MONDAY: Cloudy with some morning rain and snow showers. Breezy and Cold. Highs near 44.