Environment

Sunny and dry today, but rain tonight and snow possible for Sunday into Monday

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqLMg_0d3Rptl700

It will be sunny and warm today but rain will move in tonight and some snow possible Sunday night.

WHAT'S NEW –  DRY, a little warmer today. Highs in the 50s.

WHAT'S NEXT – Showers Friday morning than turning windy and colder. Cold Saturday .. Watching for late rain showers and maybe a wintry mix. Sunday night into Monday - rain and snow showers. There may be snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible in some northern regions - the storm track is still changing and is less from yesterday.

FORECAST

HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Sun and Clouds TO PARTLY SUNNY. Warmer. Highs near 53

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers developing after 11 p.m. Lows 37-42

FRIDAY: Cloudy with morning showers. Rainfall under .25." Partly sunny in the afternoon. Turning windy and colder.  Wind Gusts 30 to 35 mph. Highs near 46.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold. Lows 26 to 33.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cold. Breezy at times. Gusts to 30 mph. Highs 42-44

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy and cold. Lows 25 to 30.

SUNDAY: Skies becoming mostly cloudy. Late afternoon rain showers. Highs 43 to 45.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, may mix and change to snow.  Lows 30 to 32. Some snow accumulation in the northern regions.

MONDAY: Cloudy with some morning rain and snow showers. Breezy and Cold. Highs near 44.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

