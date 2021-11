The press release from Florida didn’t say the university was firing fourth-year coach Dan Mullen but that they were “parting ways,” which sounds like they were dating and the university got tired of him leaving his dishes in the sink. I’m pretty sure Florida fired him, and the most surprising thing is no one is surprised. We all accept a one-season freefall as grounds for spending $12 million to have the bouncer toss Mullen out of the Swamp. It is more complicated than that. The team stopped playing for him. Recruiting is down. And Georgia has set a standard in the SEC East that Florida isn’t close to matching. It’s a backhanded compliment to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. That Florida didn’t give Mullen a chance to fix what he broke is a sign of the times.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO