It goes without saying that both the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders want to walk away with a win on Thanksgiving, but for differing reasons. Dak Prescott and his stable of offensive weapons are coming off of a second poor showing in three weeks after scoring no touchdowns in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and although they're still sitting atop the NFC East with a 7-3 record, added losses will begin lessening the odds of them making a move for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Derek Carr, contrarily, isn't thinking about top seeding, and instead has his fury aimed at a three-game losing streak that threatens to take the Raiders out of the AFC playoff picture entirely.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO