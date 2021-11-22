Oregon Wine Spreads its Wings

(Waldport, Oregon) – One late March day in 1997 presented a disturbing scene in California that sent chills around the nation. A cult group called Heaven's Gate had committed mass suicide in an affluent neighborhood of San Diego, with police finding 39 bodies in a sprawling mansion. Room after room yielded more bodies for those on the scene, marking their psyches for life. Each of them lay peacefully as if they'd quietly gone to sleep, dressed in the exact same outfit down to the same Nike shoes. Above: in the late '60s, this hotel (now the Alsi Resort), began as the Pat Boone Inn, co-owned by the singer and featuring him wearing a pink leisure suit on its sign. Within a few years, it became the Bayshore Inn and hosted a notorious Heaven's Gate meeting in '75. It's pictured here in 2004.

