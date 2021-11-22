ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Now Sit Atop AFC East Standings After Colts Thump Bills

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots did not play on Sunday. But it was a still good day for New England.

The Patriots had the weekend off after earning a 25-0 Week 11 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Sunday’s results included good news for the Patriots, particularly as the Buffalo Bills fell at home, 41-15, to the Indianapolis Colts.

As a result, the Patriots are now sitting atop the AFC East standings with a 7-4 record, just ahead of Buffalo. The Bills currently have a 6-4 record.

AFC East Standings

1. New England Patriots, 7-4
2. Buffalo Bills, 6-4
3. Miami Dolphins, 4-7
4. New York Jets, 2-8

The Patriots social media team was among those who took notice.

New England and Buffalo are set for two December showdowns that could very well decide who wins the division title. The teams play on Monday Night Football in Buffalo on December 6, then again December 26 at Gillette Stadium.

The Tennessee Titans are now 8-3 after they were shocked by the Houston Texans at home on Sunday. The Titans remain the top team in the AFC, but the Patriots have now climbed to third place overall:

1. Tennessee Titans, 8-3
2. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3
3. New England Patriots, 7-3
4. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-4
——————–
5. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4
6. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-4
7. Buffalo Bills, 6-4
——————–
8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-4
9. Indianapolis Colts, 6-5
10. Cleveland Browns, 6-5

The Patriots host the Titans in Foxboro next weekend.

