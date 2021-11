Westpac said more than 800,000 customers with a mobile running Android 10+ will be upgraded to the newest version of its app over the coming weeks. Following a trial with more than 20,000 customers, the updated app includes features such as smart search to enable customers to quickly locate banking services or transactions across multiple accounts; a digital card where customers can access a digital version of their card in the app which can be used for purchases; a cards hub so customers can consolidate their debit or credit cards in one place; and accessibility improvements including make it compatible with screen reader and voiceover technology for customers who may be hearing or vision impaired.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO