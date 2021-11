Police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam opened fire on anti-lockdown protesters Friday night as demonstrations broke out in numerous European cities over the weekend amid fresh mobility restrictions that seek to stem the spread of COVID-19. Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of Rotterdam, defended the city’s police, blasting the protesters for what he characterized as “an orgy of violence” on the city that included setting fires in the central shopping district. “Police were forced to draw their weapons and even fire direct shots,” Aboutaleb said. More than 20 people were arrested Friday night and more arrests are expected as law enforcement officers continue to analyze security footage.

