Extreme California: How women are organizing far-right, radical protests
Extremism in California: A McClatchy Investigation. Throughout the state, women are emerging in public as influential figures in far-right and white...www.fresnobee.com
"radical"...huh. Wonder how many police cars will be set on fire and stores will be looted in their protests.
I love how all white people are racist and white supremest. Just like a liberal to blame everyone for what they do ffs
Well this isn’t a surprise considering they are all “Karens” The same individuals who harass black and minorities on the streets .
