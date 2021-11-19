ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Heads For A Test Of $1900

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

For the first time in a while, a threat of COVID restrictions becomes an overriding market theme again. Austria announced a new lockdown, Germany could follow suit. The Swiss franc, dollar, yen led the growth in FX on Friday. At the same time, the yen, traditional safe-haven asset, rallied against USD...

www.investing.com

kitco.com

Gold & gold miners remain in correction

Gold popped above resistance at $1835 to start the month but reversed course rather violently before it could even test $1900. After rallying $150 in six weeks, Gold plunged $80 in only three days. Simply put, the correction continues. The one positive is that Gold has held up very well...
investing.com

Investors Can No Longer Ignore Inflation Concerns

If all you watch is stock markets, it can feel like we have had something of a quieter few days with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices both trading roughly where they were a week ago - although after both setting fresh all-time highs again. If we are looking for the real story of what markets continue to focus on at the moment, then we need to cast the net a little wider.
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: Reignited COVID fears causes sell off in stocks, oil and crypto

Investing.com – A newly discovered COVID variant in Southern Africa sent global stock markets tumbling on Friday amid fears that the strain could be vaccine resistant and spread rapidly. The new variant has numerous mutations, including having a spike protein very different from the original strain that some have feared could mean the current vaccines are not as effective against it.
investing.com

Week Ahead – NFP report could keep the dollar rally going

It will be hard for the US dollar to escape the spotlight in the coming week as the November jobs report will likely further fuel expectations of faster Fed tapering, extending the rally. The last month of the year is expected to get off to a busy start with a slew of data on the way. Aside from the US highlights, Canada will also be reporting jobs numbers in addition to its Q3 GDP print, Australia will publish growth figures too, while the Eurozone’s flash inflation readings might give the euro a much-needed reprieve.
investing.com

Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as markets reopened after Thanksgiving, European shares were poised for their worst sell-off in a year and oil prices hit two-month lows as fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 905...
investing.com

Bitcoin and other cryptos sell off as renewed COVID fears weigh on riskier assets

Investing.com – Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies were lower on Friday as riskier assets came under selling pressure following the emergence of details about a new COVID variant. The risk-off price action has not been confined to the cryptocurrency space, with safe-haven currencies JPY and CHF strengthening, selling observed in...
WOWK 13 News

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
investing.com

Gold Up, But Headed for Worst Week in Five, as Fed Continues Hawkish Tone

Investing.com – Gold was up on Friday morning in Asia, set for its worst week in five months over increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will accelerate asset tapering and hike interest rates quicker than expected to curb rising inflation. Gold futures rose 0.76% to $1,797.80 by 11:37 PM...
kitco.com

Gold/silver/commodities: where is the bottom?

The selloff this week began when President Biden nominated Fed Chair Powell to a second term leaving precious metals struggling to digest his hawkish monetary policy and aggressive stance on tapering. The news had boosted the U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields. Traders that hold precious metals then begin to weigh opportunity costs for maintaining non-yielding assets, and the Gold liquidation begins. The non-trending volatility spike further accelerates the panic liquidation, which is how $1 selloffs occur in the Silver market. So where is the bottom again? Our models show that the 10-Year Treasury Yields will face enormous pressure between 1.75-2%, and with CPI holding above 2%, negative real yields pressure will build on U.S. Equities, and funds will flow back into Gold. To further expand your knowledge on Gold, we cover the economic backdrop and all the quantitative analysis in our "Gold Trends Macro Book," You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Heading towards November low at $1,758.81

Inflation-related concerns pushed market participants into the greenback. US Business activity recovery was uneven, with persistent labour and material shortages. XAU/USD maintains its bearish stance despite being extremely oversold. Spot gold extended its slide below the 1,800 threshold, trading as low as $1,781.95 so far this Tuesday. The American dollar...
investing.com

Is Gold An Inflation Hedge Again?

Gold hasn’t provided much protection against spiraling inflation this year, but things are finally changing. With traders looking for inflation hedges, rising geopolitical tensions, and favorable seasonals, this party could keep going for a few months. Sadly though, it may prove to be a bear market rally as a slowdown in inflation and rising interest rates next year ultimately take the shine off the precious metal.
FXStreet.com

Gold analysis: Tests 1,870.00 level

During Monday's Asian trading hours, the price for gold reached above the November 10 high level, as the price touched the 1,870.00 level's resistance. However, afterward, the price retraced back down, before appearing to start another attempt to pass the resistance of the 1,870.00 level. In the case that the...
financialadvisoriq.com

Commodities: Worth Their Weight in Gold

This is the third article of Financial Advisor IQ’s four-part special report on inflation. Traditionally, commodities like precious metals — typically gold and silver — have been the go-to options for protecting investor portfolios in inflationary periods. But today, the options available are increasingly broad. Investors can buy futures in anything from coffee to crypto, land and natural resources, that have also been havens during periods of inflationary pressure.
