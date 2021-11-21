ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMild this AM with temperatures in the 40s to start off. We will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we go throughout your day, but it...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox5atlanta.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

We have a beautiful but cool day in store. Temperatures are trending warmer for Thanksgiving Day. And then we're tracking a few showers for Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, November 24 Morning Forecast

Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves tonight. With that, winds will be stronger from the SSW today making for another above-average day. Highs, later on, will surge back into the mid and upper 60s for many of us. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with wind chills in the 30s. Make sure you bring that heavier coat along. A shower or two is possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the early morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but moisture chances are looking minimal at this point. Behind that boundary, temps will take another dip by the start of December.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Wednesday morning weather forecast

Get ready for a roller coaster weather ride over the next few days. Expect a windy Wednesday followed by a stormy Thanksgiving and a sunny, chilly Friday. Some rain could be heavy for Thursday with up to 4" possible in isolated spots. Morning parades are looking iffy at best. Storms should clear out in time for the Uptown Park holiday lighting.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast November 24th

Temperatures are very chilly in the morning, but mild to warm for Wednesday highs. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s and inland in the 70s. There is patchy dense fog in the Santa Ynez Valley through the early morning, but skies will be mostly clear for the region during the day. Cold air advection and dry air are triggering a frost advisory in the interior San Luis Obispo County valleys until 9:00 am. A ridge is building into Central California and flow is turning northeasterly.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Forecasting First Flurries of Season After Thanksgiving in Maryland

The weather cooperates for pre-Thanksgiving travels, but we're forecasting flurries for the trip home next week. Travelers will enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures Wednesday. Thanksgiving is stuffed with more sun and ends up milder with highs nearing 60. The next weather-maker moves in Friday. This brings the Baltimore area...
MARYLAND STATE
WAFF

Chilly start with clouds & winds returning for the afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Another chilly start to the day today, but there is warmer weather just around the corner. We’re waking up to temperatures near, or just below, freezing this morning across the Valley. Slightly higher humidity to start the day has allowed for some more frost to develop this morning as well. That means many of you may need the scraper to start the day. As we move through the morning, we will see some sunshine which will allow things to warm up as we move into the afternoon. However, clouds are more likely to move in as we push into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be much warmer than every other day this week, climbing into the upper 50s for most. That wind will be breezy again today, gusting from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Overall, it should be a pretty good day for travel anywhere across the southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Brief Warmup By Wednesday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is on the way. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures climb into the 50s. Showers arrive overnight and wrap up early Thanksgiving Day. It will be a colder day with highs through the 30s. Sprinkles and flurries possible late Saturday with light snow possible overnight into early Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
WAFF

Travel Weather for Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Good travel weather on Wednesday with a light south wind and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Another cold front will move in during the evening hours on Thanksgiving. Expect increasing clouds late Wednesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cooler Temps Ahead Of Mild Thanksgiving Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to chilly temperatures Wednesday, with mostly mid-to-upper 50s across the region. As the winds shift to the northeast, clouds and even a light shower are possible Wednesday evening. With the change in wind direction, however, temperatures will be milder overnight and Thursday. Lows will remain above 60 degrees with areas near the coast hovering near 70 degrees. There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds and a small craft advisory for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Thanksgiving Day will be milder with highs climbing to near 80 degrees. Our area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible mainly in the morning before moving inland. Expect a pleasant evening with temperatures staying at or just above 70 degrees. Friday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees. Stray showers will be possible Friday into Saturday. Late Sunday a cold front will sweep in and usher in slightly cooler air. By Monday morning, our area will be waking up to lows near 60 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL

