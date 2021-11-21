Block B's U-Kwon officially finishes his military service

The Smithsonian Institution has for 175 years been helping people understand the past. On November 20, the Smithsonian will open an exhibit to help people imagine the future. In the Arts & Industries Building on the National Mall, curators have assembled 150 objects, displays, and works of art in an exhibit called “Futures” that envisions what the world could look like years or decades hence. Yet one of those objects also brings visitors face to face with now. The Bell NEXUS, an electric-powered, tilt-rotor air taxi prototype, represents one of the most active areas of research and development in aviation today. It has not flown, but it can fly—it is a real Bell prototype—and it marks the advent of a new type of aircraft that will change how people and goods move around the country.
Comments / 0