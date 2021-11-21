Block B's U-Kwon officially finishes his military service

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series focused on David Vosburg, a veteran with local connections. When his four year contract came up, Vosburg re-enlisted for another four years, this time with the clause that he would be sent back to Germany. Flying into Frankfurt, a sergeant from his unit came to pick him up since Vosburg was the only soldier arriving at the base that day. While they drove to Darmstadt, the sergeant, who was part of the electric light and maintenance unit, learned Vosburg had the ability to fix switchboards. Interested, the sergeant picked Vosburg’s brain on his knowledge of the subject.

