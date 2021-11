Disney had reportedly brought its vaccine mandate to a halt for Florida workers after new legislation was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "We believe that our approach to mandatory vaccines has been the right one as we've continued to focus on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and Guests, and at this point, more than 90% of active Florida-based Cast Members have already verified that they are fully vaccinated. We will address legal developments as appropriate,” a Disney spokesperson shared with Fox Business.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO