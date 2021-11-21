ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Intelligent Minds Like Jeff Bezos Embrace the Rule of Writing – Inc.

 3 days ago

Years ago, Jeff Bezos started an interesting practice at Amazon. Before meeting to discuss a new product or idea, Bezos would arrange for an executive to write a narratively structured six-page memo. While some leaders would try to write such a memo in just a few hours, Bezos said the best...

NBC News

Jeff Bezos donates to Obama Foundation in honor of John Lewis

Former President Barack Obama’s foundation said Monday it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, NYU Langone Health, a medical center affiliated with New York University, said it has received...
CHARITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Jeff Bezos Worth?

Since his retirement as Amazon's CEO, Jeff Bezos has been spending time sending rockets into space, including ships not only holding the iconic billionaire himself, but celebrities as well. His...
ECONOMY
Jeff Bezos
Indy100

Jeff Bezos met with audible groans after donating $500,000 at charity gala

You won’t need us to tell you that Jeff Bezos is a very, very rich man. The 57-year-old American entrepreneur is the founder of Amazon and, according to Forbes, has an estimated net worth of around $203 billion. So, it’s fair to say that he’s got a spare bit of change lying around. That’s why Bezos has again found himself being painted as a villain last weekend when he attended the star-studded Baby 2 Baby charity fundraising gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Baby 2 Baby is a charity that raises money for children living in poverty and many...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
BUSINESS
MyNorthwest.com

John Curley once gave Jeff Bezos a ‘Best Boss’ award

Taken from Wednesday edition of KIRO Radio’s Tom and Curley Show. At least one former Evening Magazine host has met Jeff Bezos …. I’ve had only one run in with him. We used to do this thing called “Best of Western Washington.” We went to give him a plaque for winning “Best Boss.”
BUSINESS
luxurylaunches.com

Double centibillionaire Jeff Bezos was groaned at a star-studded charity dinner for donating just $500,000.

The world’s wealthiest person Jeff Bezos attended the glittering Baby2Baby 10th anniversary gala in West Hollywood on Saturday night with his partner Lauren Sánchez. The man, whose net worth is a startling $177 billion, attended the event looking dapper in a tuxedo with his glamorous partner, who also made hearts go aflutter in a black ruched gown. The following sentence should be on the lines of- The man and woman who dressed to the T to attend a fundraiser, who have more money than we can spend in a lifetime, made a substantial donation.
CHARITIES
#Collective Intelligence
Vanity Fair

Jeff Bezos Donates $500K, Roomful of Celebrities Wonders Why Not More

Jeff Bezos is a rich man. The second richest, that is. It’s an insane thing to be second for when you think about it, but someone has got to do it. Now he’s been attending a charitable gala here and there—‘tis the season—and he keeps making headlines at these functions. One for a fun interaction between himself; his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez; and fellow known quantity Leonardo DiCaprio. And now, at the Baby2Baby gala, for donating pennies on his dollar.
CHARITIES
enplugged.com

With 1 Emoji, Elon Musk Gave Jeff Bezos Exactly What He Wanted–and What Every Founder Needs – Inc.

Recently on Twitter and amid the battle of billionaires, Jeff Bezos posted an inspirational tweet of a picture of a newspaper from 1999 stating that Amazon was doomed to failure, along with the caption, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. …” To that, Elon Musk replied with one simple emoji that is far more powerful than Bezos’s three-sentence statement: a second-place medal.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Jeff Bezos Makes ‘Out There’ Prediction About Humanity’s Future

Billionaire Jeff Bezos doesn’t see us lasting much longer on earth. Speaking at the Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC this week, Bezos provided his vision for where humanity is headed. He claimed earth might one day become a vacation destination, just like our national parks. All manufacturing would be in outer space, with workers permitted occasional visits to the surface. Yes, humans will be born in space and then visit, “The way you visit Yellowstone National Park.” Bezos dreams of floating space cities that contain rivers, forests and wildlife, he said during his panel discussion, the Independent reported. “Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home,” said the Amazon entrepreneur. “They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they’ll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park.” He added that the floating cities of the future are more likely than colonizing distant planets, a subtle dig at Elon Musk’s predictions of Mars. Bezos didn’t indicate whether Amazon would deliver to the floating cities.
BUSINESS
enplugged.com

Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon's CEO – NPR

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos delivers the keynote address at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air in 2018. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos delivers the keynote address at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air in 2018. Updated at 8:28 p.m. ET. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos...
BUSINESS

