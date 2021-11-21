Stamford Oldtimer’s Dinner moved to April

Thanksgiving dinner involves a lot of questions. Where are we eating? Who is coming? Are we cooking? Are we eating out? What will the menu be?. Since Thanksgiving is a family affair, you might want to poll the family to answer the important questions. If you are cooking at home, ask if someone would like to help with meal preparation so that one person is not in charge of everything. Most people have a specialty that they would love to share. It is also fun to allow the children do some cooking as well. In my house, my son is coming early to prepare a ham, and my daughter is coming early so we can prepare a chocolate cake, and my youngest will make pies with my husband the night before. The family interaction makes the holiday so much more special.

