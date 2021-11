As students and local residents gathered around the Bell Tower Saturday night, Jackson Burke spoke about why observing Transgender Day of Remembrance matters. “Each year it becomes more and more and more important for us to talk about this,” said Burke, a junior ceramics major and president of Students for Trans Awareness and Rights. “To talk about how many of us are dying, how many of us are being murdered, assaulted or hurt.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO