ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl Voting is Now Open

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Buy1N_0d3JQ4Ry00

The NFL Pro Bowl is back and open for voting.

Which means, Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL fans have a chance to send the most deserving Las Vegas Raider players to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, two Raiders were selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby might have been snubbed of a selection last season, but we have a case, he and a few other Raiders have quite enough to earn a Pro Bowl selection this year.

On Offense

Quarterback Derek Carr started the season as an MVP favorite. He is in fourth place in passing yards (2,826), and he has carried the Silver and Black to a 5-4 record, despite the off-the-field issues the Raiders have faced.

The leading wide receiver this year has been Hunter Renfrow, who leads all the Raiders pass catchers with 52 receptions and 494 yards receiving yards. He might not get all the glamorous attention in the media, but players around the league know who he is, just ask the defensive backs.

Waller, the X-factor on offense might be heavily covered by defenders, but he still manages to lead the team in receiving yards, tied with Renfrow (494). Waller is among the top tight ends in the NFL, it would be impossible not to have Waller up there another year.

On Defense

Crosby was snubbed from earning this accolade a year ago, but he has shown everyone that he is no fluke. Crosby leads the NFL in quarterback pressures (66), no other player has over 50 and according to PFF, he has the highest pass rushing grade.

A player who should receive his first Pro Bowl selection this season is linebacker Denzel Perryman. Traded before the season started, leads the Raiders in tackles. He has led the NFL in tackles most of the season, and is one of four defenders with over 100 tackles. It would be difficult not to see him earn a selection this year with the production he has had.

Yannick Ngakoue, a Pro Bowler in 2017, has revamped his career in Las Vegas. He has become part of a dynamic duo with Crosby, and leads the Raiders with six sacks.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. The ex-Charger has been named a Pro Bowler twice before, and while many thought he was done, he came to Las Vegas and displayed a marvelous season so far. As a starting corner, he has yet to allow a touchdown pass for the Silver and Black.

On Special Teams

A.J. Cole, the punter, has been named Midseason All-First Team by Pro Football Focus and leads the NFL in average punt yardage (52.1).

Although there wasn’t an actual Pro Bowl game a year ago due to the pandemic, the NFL hosted a series of virtual events.

This season, the Pro Bowl returns at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will depend on Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL fans to support the Silver and Black.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 9

With the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders are faced with the task of replacing the WR1. Now that the trade deadline has passed, the best opportunity will come in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's who Las Vegas should look to pick: Subscribe for full article.
NFL
RaiderMaven

History of the Giants vs. Raiders

Running back Marshawn Lynch opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and led the Raiders in rushing with 101 yards on 17 carries, in addition to catching two passes for 20 yards. Carr completed 22-of-36 passes for 212 yards and the touchdown, without an interception,...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Carr Credits Fans for Franchise Turnaround

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came to a Raiders franchise that had very low expectations. When he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, the Raiders were coming off some tough years. There had been draft busts, overpaid...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Preview: Giants Defense vs. Raiders Offense

In the history of the New York Giants and their title-winning teams, having a formidable defense has usually been a key ingredient to their success. The Giants haven't seen success like that for some time now and their defense has been one of the reasons. That looked like it might...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
RaiderMaven

Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Giants

After having to move past the personal tragedy that unfolded with Henry Ruggs III earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders will now look to increase their winning streak against the New York Giants. We'll have the biggest keys to the game for a potential Raiders win as well as...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders (5-2) vs. Giants (2-6) Live Game Thread

Once again we see the Las Vegas Raiders rolling into a game, with a week full of issues following them. Earlier in the season, it was the loss of Jon Gruden who resigned, and this week it is the tragic loss of life that led to Henry Ruggs being kicked off the team.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Can't Get Out Of Their Own Way

Las Vegas Raiders fans will likely be having bad flashbacks after the teams loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Flashbacks of similar east coast trips from the last two seasons where the Raiders blew what was on paper favorable games against the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
RaiderMaven

DT Kendal Vickers Upgraded to Raiders 53-Man Roster

Earlier this week, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers was elevated to the 53-man roster. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he spent a chunk of the 2018 offseason with the Steelers and a part of it on the Tennessee Titans practice squad. In 2019,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#Raiders#American Football#Raider Nation#Mvp#The Silver And Black#Pff
RaiderMaven

Raiders' Mistakes Help Giants Win, 23-16

It was a forgettable end to a week to forget for the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two critical interceptions to safety Xavier McKinney in the second half. On Sunday, the lowly New York Giants turned them into a 23-16 upset of the Raiders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
NFL
RaiderMaven

How to Watch Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime tomorrow on Sunday Night Football. NBC is the host of tomorrow’s primetime game via Sunday Night Football. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here. In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders, Chiefs Final Injury Reports Released

Going into a primetime game against their biggest rival, all of the Las Vegas Raiders' heaviest hitters should be ready for Sunday night. They will be without key depth on defense, though, as safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski have been ruled out because of hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.
NFL
RaiderMaven

X-Factors For Raiders Vs. Chiefs

While they might be tied for last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs still serve as the measuring stick for the division. That's why, even though it can be argued that the Las Vegas Raiders have played better this season, that the Raiders are the underdogs going into Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Had No Answer for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it showed. The defense was full of holes, the ground game was dominated by the Chiefs and the Silver and Black had no response to their division rivals. For starters, the Raiders allowed a ridiculous number of yards on...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Try to Avoid Another Collapse

After another fast start to the season has slowed, the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium might be the biggest of the year to date based on the way the Silver and Black has stumbled after getting out of the gate quickly in the last two years.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Embarrassed By Chiefs, 41-14

The Kansas City Chiefs, after a slow start this season, showed why they had been the dominant team in the AFC West for the last five years. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 406 yards, and five touchdowns as the Chiefs dominated most of the way in a 41-14 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night before 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Defense Ready to Move On

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. After giving up over 500 yards on defense, the Raiders plan to learn from that game and move on to the next. “There's a lot of things to improve on, we got to get...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Recap From Raiders 41-14 Loss To Chiefs

It was mentioned by the announce team during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs how the last 30 years of this historic rivalry has gone. How the Chiefs, for the vast majority, have dominated the Raiders, and that with how the Chiefs have struggled, this game could be the Raiders' opportunity to finally flip the script.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: 81 on ballot for NFL’s Pro Bowl

The ballot for this season’s Pro Bowl includes 81 players with Alabama football roots. The NFL released the ballot on Tuesday. The players from Alabama high schools and colleges on the Pro Bowl ballot this season include:. Quarterback: Jalen Hurts (Alabama), Eagles; Mac Jones (Alabama), Patriots; Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Dolphins.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Couldn’t Ask For More With Coach Bisaccia

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sees why players around the league love interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. From the moment he took over as the Raiders interim head coach, following the resignation of Jon Gruden, players continue to praise him. “Oh yeah, we love him. I'm sure some...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Leatherwood Improving with Eight Games Left

The selection of Alex Leatherwood by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of this year’s National Football League Draft finally seems to be paying dividends. The 6-5, 312-pound Leatherwood was installed as the starting right tackle during training camp but struggled early in the season before being moved inside to right guard, where he has played much better in the the revamped Raiders offensive line.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
685
Followers
921
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy