NFL

Raiders, Bengals Final Injury Reports Released

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals should have all of their main stars for what's arguably a must-win game for both teams on Sunday.

The Raiders aren't going in completely healthy, though, as they could be without multiple players in their secondary.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson, who has started three games this season, is questionable because of finger and hamstring injuries after being limited the last two days in practice.

Corner Neisean Nixon is also slated to miss another game as he's dealing with ankle and foot injuries.

The Raiders also announced earlier this week that rookie safety Tyree Gillespie would be put on injured reserve after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is slated to miss Sunday due to an ankle injury that's prevented him from practicing all week.

Running back Jalen Richard is the only player on offense with an injury designation, being listed as questionable because of rib injuries.

For the Bengals, they only have two players that have a designation heading into Sunday.

Defensive Tyler Shelvin is questionable because of a knee injury, while wide receiver Auden Tate is questionable due to a thigh injury.

If Richard ends up missing the game, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders divide the third-down back role between Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

Richard has occupied that role for the majority of the time since he got healthy this season, and the ability for the Raiders to have a threat at the running back spot could play a big factor in the game.

Having Joe Mixon on the other side makes it that much more important that the Raiders can establish a legitimate presence on the ground.

