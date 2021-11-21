Error on running script aio-centos-gcp-deploy.sh

I am setting up a development cluster and we are trying to get TKG installed on a 6.7 U3 deployment. I have followed all of the steps listed in the vsphere documentation, insured Kubectl and docker are installed correctly. But when I deploy the management cluster I keep getting some errors related to Kind / pulling images. I have internet access on this VM and everything is upgraded. Not sure what to do at this point. Has anyone seen this issue? Very hard to find information about this online. Thank you!

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO