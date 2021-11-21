ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Error on running script aio-centos-gcp-deploy.sh

By YuriiKantonistov Posts:
linuxfoundation.org
 3 days ago

Hopefully you can help to troubleshoot this asap. Tried aio-centos-gcp-deploy.sh script for LAB 4.1, step 4.1.5 several times - but it fails each time in the same way. Failed to import test module: neutron_tempest_plugin.api.admin.test_agent_availability_zone. File "/usr/lib64/python3.6/unittest/loader.py", line 428, in _find_test_path. module = self._get_module_from_name(name) File "/usr/lib64/python3.6/unittest/loader.py", line 369, in _get_module_from_name....

forum.linuxfoundation.org

Comments / 0

